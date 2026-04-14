Israel has received ship carrying grain from occupied territories of Ukraine

Israel has allowed the ABINSK, a ship carrying wheat from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, to enter the port of Haifa.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Kateryna Yaresko, a journalist with the SeaKrime project of the "Myrotvorets" Center.

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What is known about the vessel

The ABINSK has been awaiting permission to enter an Israeli port since March 23. Permission was granted on April 14, after which the ship was received in Haifa.

The vessel is carrying 43,765.18 tons of wheat.

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Origin of the grain

According to available information, the grain was loaded at the anchorage of the Port of Kavkaz.

It was transported there from Ukrainian ports currently under temporary occupation.

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