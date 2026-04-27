Ukraine summons Israeli ambassador over vessel carrying grain stolen by Russia, - Sybiha
Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Israeli ambassador to hand him a note of protest over a vessel carrying Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia in the occupied territories.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported this on X, Censor.NET informs.
MFA summons Israeli ambassador
The minister stressed that "friendly Ukrainian-Israeli relations can benefit both countries, and Russia’s illegal trade in stolen Ukrainian grain must not undermine them."
"It is difficult to understand Israel’s lack of a proper response to Ukraine’s legitimate request regarding the previous vessel that delivered stolen goods to Haifa. Now that another such vessel has arrived in Haifa, we again warn Israel against accepting stolen grain and damaging our relations," Sybiha said.
The foreign minister added that in this context, "we have already officially summoned the Israeli ambassador for tomorrow morning to hand over our note of protest and demand that appropriate measures be taken."
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