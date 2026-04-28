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Not only Israel: Foreign Ministry names countries accepting stolen Ukrainian grain
Ukraine has recorded cases of grain taken from temporarily occupied territories being supplied to several countries, not only Israel.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who spoke to journalists during an online meeting.
Where the grain is being taken
According to him, illegal cargoes have arrived in Turkey, Egypt and Algeria.
These are cases that the Ukrainian side has already managed to record.
Vessels continue moving
Several vessels carrying such grain are currently en route.
One is heading to Egypt and another to Algeria.
Ukraine’s position
The Foreign Ministry stresses that Ukraine is tracking all such shipments.
Kyiv says it is ready to respond to illegal grain transportation regardless of the destination country.
Background
- Israel accepted a vessel carrying grain from Ukraine’s occupied territories.
- Israel accepted another vessel carrying stolen Ukrainian grain.
- The European Commission contacted Israel over vessels carrying Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia.
- The EU is preparing sanctions over supplies of stolen Ukrainian grain to Israel.
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