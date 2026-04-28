Not only Israel: Foreign Ministry names countries accepting stolen Ukrainian grain

Ukraine has recorded cases of grain taken from temporarily occupied territories being supplied to several countries, not only Israel.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who spoke to journalists during an online meeting.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where the grain is being taken

According to him, illegal cargoes have arrived in Turkey, Egypt and Algeria.

These are cases that the Ukrainian side has already managed to record.

Read more: European Commission has raised issue of ships carrying Ukrainian grain seized by Russia with Israel

Vessels continue moving

Several vessels carrying such grain are currently en route.

One is heading to Egypt and another to Algeria.

Read more: Ukraine summons Israeli ambassador over vessel carrying grain stolen by Russia, - Sybiha

Ukraine’s position

The Foreign Ministry stresses that Ukraine is tracking all such shipments.

Kyiv says it is ready to respond to illegal grain transportation regardless of the destination country.

Read more: Israel has received another ship carrying stolen Ukrainian grain, — Axios

Background

Israel accepted a vessel carrying grain from Ukraine’s occupied territories.

Israel accepted another vessel carrying stolen Ukrainian grain.

The European Commission contacted Israel over vessels carrying Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia.

The EU is preparing sanctions over supplies of stolen Ukrainian grain to Israel.

Read more: Israel has received another ship carrying stolen Ukrainian grain, — Axios