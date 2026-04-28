European Commission has raised issue of ships carrying Ukrainian grain seized by Russia with Israel

The European Commission has contacted Israel regarding the situation involving a vessel from Russia's "shadow fleet" carrying stolen Ukrainian grain.

This was announced by the European Commission's spokesperson for foreign affairs, according to Censor.NET, which cites the European Parliament.

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"The EU has taken note of reports that a vessel belonging to Russia's 'shadow fleet' carrying stolen Ukrainian grain was allowed to unload at the port of Haifa in Israel, despite Ukraine's prior contacts with Israeli authorities on this matter," he said.

The spokesperson emphasized that the EU "condemns all actions that help finance Russia's illegal military efforts and circumvent EU sanctions."

"We have raised this issue with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs," he added.

The European Commission also stated that the European Union remains ready "to impose targeted measures against such actions by adding individuals and entities in third countries to sanctions lists, if necessary."

"As demonstrated last week by the approval of a 90-billion-euro support loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions, the EU remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine and in applying pressure on Russia until it ends its war of aggression," the spokesperson concluded.

Read more: Israel has received another ship carrying stolen Ukrainian grain, — Axios

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