Russian ship with stolen Ukrainian grain left Israeli territorial waters, - Prosecutor General Kravchenko
Ukraine thwarted Russia's attempt to legalize grain illegally exported from the temporarily occupied territories.
This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"After Ukraine took a series of procedural measures, the PANORMITIS left the territorial waters of the State of Israel and entered neutral waters. This behavior may indicate an awareness of the risk that measures to secure criminal proceedings, including seizure, could be applied to the vessel and its cargo," the statement reads.
According to the Prosecutor General, based on materials provided by the Ukrainian side as part of international legal cooperation, the competent Israeli authorities have begun processing the request.
"The fact of the violation has been documented at the international level. Consequently, any further movement of the vessel or cargo, as well as the actions of those involved in this scheme, will remain subject to legal action in any jurisdiction that recognizes the rule of law and respects Ukraine’s sovereignty," he noted.
At the same time, the vessel’s departure into neutral waters does not halt the criminal proceedings or exempt those involved from liability.
Ukraine is continuing its legal proceedings, monitoring the movements of all Russian vessels, and will utilize all available mechanisms of international legal cooperation to seize assets, identify all participants in the scheme, and hold them accountable.
What happened before?
Earlier, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced that Ukraine had sent Israel a package of documents for the arrest of the Russian vessel PANORMITIS, which was carrying stolen Ukrainian grain
- As a reminder, a ship has arrived at the Israeli port of Haifa, which, according to Ukrainian officials, may be transporting grain from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
- Earlier, Israel had already authorized the unloading of a similar vessel on April 14.
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The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Israeli ambassador to deliver a note of protest regarding a ship carrying Ukrainian grain that Russia had seized in the occupied territories.
- Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated that "accusations are not evidence," commenting on the situation regarding the admission of ships carrying Ukrainian grain seized by Russia.
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