Russian ship with stolen Ukrainian grain left Israeli territorial waters, - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

Ukraine thwarted Russia's attempt to legalize grain illegally exported from the temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"After Ukraine took a series of procedural measures, the PANORMITIS left the territorial waters of the State of Israel and entered neutral waters. This behavior may indicate an awareness of the risk that measures to secure criminal proceedings, including seizure, could be applied to the vessel and its cargo," the statement reads.

According to the Prosecutor General, based on materials provided by the Ukrainian side as part of international legal cooperation, the competent Israeli authorities have begun processing the request.

"The fact of the violation has been documented at the international level. Consequently, any further movement of the vessel or cargo, as well as the actions of those involved in this scheme, will remain subject to legal action in any jurisdiction that recognizes the rule of law and respects Ukraine’s sovereignty," he noted.

At the same time, the vessel’s departure into neutral waters does not halt the criminal proceedings or exempt those involved from liability.

Ukraine is continuing its legal proceedings, monitoring the movements of all Russian vessels, and will utilize all available mechanisms of international legal cooperation to seize assets, identify all participants in the scheme, and hold them accountable.

Read more: Israel has refused to unload ship carrying stolen Ukrainian grain, - media

What happened before?

Earlier, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced that Ukraine had sent Israel a package of documents for the arrest of the Russian vessel PANORMITIS, which was carrying stolen Ukrainian grain