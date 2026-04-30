Israel has refused to unload ship carrying stolen Ukrainian grain, - media
Israel has refused to allow the Panormitis, a ship carrying grain believed to have been exported from the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, to unload its cargo.
According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Times of Israel and Marker.
Who made the decision
Interestingly, the decision to refuse was not made by the government. It was made by the Israeli importer "Zenziper," which stated that it would not accept a Russian ship carrying such cargo.
The company explicitly stated that it would "reject the Russian ship," and the supplier would have to find another port for unloading.
Why this matters
According to media reports, this is the first instance in which Israel has refused to accept a shipment of grain suspected of originating from the occupied territories of Ukraine.
In effect, this sets a precedent that could influence future practices in international grain trade related to the Russian occupation.
Background
- Israel has received a ship carrying grain from Ukraine’s occupied territories.
- Israel has received another ship carrying stolen Ukrainian grain.
- The European Commission has contacted Israel regarding ships carrying Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia.
- The EU is preparing sanctions over the shipment of stolen Ukrainian grain to Israel.
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