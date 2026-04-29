Sybiha on request to Israel regarding detention of Russian vessel: ’This isn’t Twitter diplomacy; we expect serious response, not emotional statements’

Ukraine has officially approached Israel through diplomatic and legal channels, requesting that it take action regarding the vessel "Panoramitis."

This was noted by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

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Ukraine's Request

He noted that the Office of the Prosecutor General had sent a request to the Israeli authorities based on a Ukrainian court order to seize the vessel as part of the ongoing investigation.



The vessel is suspected of transporting grain cargo that was illegally exported from a closed port in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine in violation of international law and Ukrainian legislation.

Read more: European Commission has raised issue of ships carrying Ukrainian grain seized by Russia with Israel

The request requires a response

"This is not Twitter diplomacy, but a very specific legal and diplomatic request for international legal assistance that requires a response. We expect the Israeli side to take it seriously, rather than responding with emotional statements," Sybiha emphasized.

What happened before?

Earlier, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced that Ukraine had sent Israel a package of documents for the arrest of the Russian vessel PANORMITIS, which was carrying stolen Ukrainian grain