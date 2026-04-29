Sybiha on request to Israel regarding detention of Russian vessel: ’This isn’t Twitter diplomacy; we expect serious response, not emotional statements’
Ukraine has officially approached Israel through diplomatic and legal channels, requesting that it take action regarding the vessel "Panoramitis."
This was noted by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.
Ukraine's Request
He noted that the Office of the Prosecutor General had sent a request to the Israeli authorities based on a Ukrainian court order to seize the vessel as part of the ongoing investigation.
The vessel is suspected of transporting grain cargo that was illegally exported from a closed port in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine in violation of international law and Ukrainian legislation.
The request requires a response
"This is not Twitter diplomacy, but a very specific legal and diplomatic request for international legal assistance that requires a response. We expect the Israeli side to take it seriously, rather than responding with emotional statements," Sybiha emphasized.
What happened before?
Earlier, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced that Ukraine had sent Israel a package of documents for the arrest of the Russian vessel PANORMITIS, which was carrying stolen Ukrainian grain
- As a reminder, a ship has arrived at the Israeli port of Haifa, which, according to Ukrainian officials, may be carrying grain from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
- Earlier, Israel had already authorized the unloading of a similar vessel on April 14.
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The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Israeli ambassador to deliver a note of protest regarding a ship carrying Ukrainian grain that Russia had seized in the occupied territories.
- Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated that "accusations are not evidence," commenting on the situation regarding the admission of ships carrying Ukrainian grain seized by Russia.
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