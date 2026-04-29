Ukraine preparing new prisoner exchanges – Zelenskyy

Ukraine continues preparations for new prisoner exchanges with Russia, with documents and lists already prepared and negotiations ongoing.

Censor.NET reports this, citing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who made the statement today, April 29.

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What is known about preparations for exchanges

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the results of a meeting with the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. According to him, all necessary documents and lists for future exchanges have already been processed, and constant communication with the Russian side on humanitarian issues is ongoing.

The head of state stressed that Ukraine expects swift results. This concerns the return of both military personnel and civilians held in Russia or in temporarily occupied territories.

Read more: Most prisoners returned today were illegally held in Chechnya – Coordination Headquarters

Who Ukraine plans to bring back

Special attention is being paid to all categories of captives. Zelenskyy emphasized that the state remembers everyone, both servicemen and civilians, including those who were taken prisoner before the start of the full-scale invasion.

Among those whose exchange is particularly difficult are journalists, community leaders, energy workers, as well as servicemen from various units, including marines, paratroopers and Azov fighters.

Read more: Ukraine and Russia carry out prisoner exchange: 193 defenders released

Why the process is complicated

The president noted that work is being carried out on each name separately. In some cases, people are considered missing, but may in fact be held in Russian camps. That is why verifying information is a critically important part of the process.

He also stressed that the goal remains to bring home all Ukrainians held in captivity, regardless of their status or the circumstances under which they were captured.

Read more: Prisoner exchange will take place in the near future, - Budanov