Most prisoners returned today were illegally held in Chechnya – Coordination Headquarters. PHOTOS
Today, the 73rd prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place. It became a continuation of the Easter exchange and the implementation of the relevant agreements.
This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, according to Censor.NET.
A distinctive feature of the exchange
As noted, the distinctive feature of this exchange is that it succeeded in securing the release of young men born in the 2000s, as well as wounded defenders.
Most of those released had been illegally held in Chechnya. Fabricated criminal cases had been opened against some of them, in violation of the Geneva Conventions.
Several officers released
According to the report, the released servicemen include representatives of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, including a significant number of paratroopers. Fighters from the Naval Forces, the Territorial Defence Forces, the National Guard of Ukraine, the National Police, the State Border Guard Service and the State Special Transport Service are also returning home. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, several officers were also released.
The released servicemen defended the country in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kursk directions.
The youngest and oldest prisoners
The Coordination Headquarters said the youngest defender has turned 24. He was captured in the Donetsk direction in 2023.
The oldest released defender is 60.
Two servicemen will celebrate their birthdays today already on their native soil.
"All those released will undergo a full medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as all payments provided by the state. Ukraine will ensure the heroes’ reintegration into society after prolonged isolation," the headquarters added.
Prisoner exchange on 11 April
- Earlier, Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov said a major prisoner exchange could take place at Easter.
- The exchange took place on 11 April. A total of 175 military personnel and seven civilians were released.
- Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets spoke about the civilians released from Russian captivity, stressing that they were in a severe psychological state and had injuries and illnesses. In particular, one of those released was in critical condition, with a traumatic brain injury, bruised internal organs and burns caused by torture.
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