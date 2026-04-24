Ukraine and Russia carry out prisoner exchange: 193 defenders released. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukraine and Russia have carried out another prisoner exchange.

The president announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"A total of 193 Ukrainian warriors are returning home as part of the exchange.

They are servicemen from the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the National Police and the State Special Transport Service. They defended Ukraine on different fronts. Among them are those against whom Russia opened criminal cases, as well as wounded soldiers," he said.

The president also thanked all partners who are helping with this.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov said this is "effectively the second stage of the Easter exchange."

"Many young Ukrainian warriors born in 2000 are now free, including soldiers and officers who defended our state on all fronts. Some of them are wounded. Some of those released had been held in illegal detention in Chechnya," he said.

They are now receiving medical and other necessary assistance.

Read more: Prisoner exchange will take place in the near future, - Budanov

Prisoner exchange on 11 April

Earlier, Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov said a major prisoner exchange could take place at Easter.

The exchange took place on 11 April. A total of 175 military personnel and seven civilians were released.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets spoke about the civilians released from Russian captivity, stressing that they were in a severe psychological state and had injuries and illnesses. In particular, one of those released was in critical condition, with a traumatic brain injury, bruised internal organs and burns caused by torture.

See more: Coordination Headquarters on exchange: most of those freed are defenders of Mariupol. Twenty-five officers whom the Russian Federation had refused to hand over have been returned. PHOTOS