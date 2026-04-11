Coordination Headquarters on exchange: most of those freed are defenders of Mariupol. Twenty-five officers whom the Russian Federation had refused to hand over have been returned. PHOTOS

Today, on the eve of the joyous Easter holiday, the 72nd prisoner exchange took place. As a result of the negotiation process, 175 Ukrainian servicemen and 7 civilians have been returned from Russian captivity.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

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Details of the exchange

As noted, a distinctive feature of today’s exchange is that virtually all the released captives – both military personnel and civilians – had been held captive since 2022.

"Another piece of good news is that we managed to secure the release of 25 officers whom the Russian side had previously categorically refused to exchange. More than half of the defenders freed today were taken prisoner during the defence of Mariupol. Several National Guard servicemen, captured during the occupation of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the early days of the full-scale invasion, are also returning home," the statement reads.























Read more: Large prisoner exchange possible on Easter – Budanov

The youngest of those released is 22 years old, while the oldest is 63.

In total, among the servicemen released today are representatives of the Navy, the Army, the Transport Troops, the Airborne Forces, the Special Forces, the Air Force, the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service.

"Seven Ukrainian civilians, who were taken captive by Russian occupation forces back in 2022, also returned to their homeland today," the headquarters added.

The Coordination Headquarters expresses its gratitude to the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates for their assistance in organising the exchange and return home of Ukrainian civilians and military personnel.

"All those released from captivity will undergo a medical examination, receive treatment, be provided with everything necessary for the time being, receive appropriate payments, and undergo rehabilitation and reintegration into society after prolonged isolation in Russian captivity," the statement reads.

What led up to this?