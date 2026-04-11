Prisoner exchange takes place: 175 military personnel and seven civilians freed, — Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Today, 11 April 2026, a prisoner exchange took place between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. 175 servicemen were released from enemy captivity.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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175 soldiers released

"Our people are returning home. 175 servicemen. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, National Guard members, border guards. Privates, sergeants and officers. And seven civilians," Zelenskyy clarified.

According to him, our soldiers defended Ukraine on various fronts: in Mariupol, at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, and on the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kyiv, and Kursk fronts.

Read more: Paratroopers of 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade capture 6 occupiers in Sloviansk direction. VIDEO

Details

"Some of them are wounded. Most have been in captivity since 2022. And finally – they are home. I thank every unit that contributes to our exchange fund and thereby brings the return of our people closer. It is a matter of principle for us to bring everyone back from Russian captivity. I thank everyone in the world who is helping us with this," the Head of State concluded.

What led up to this?