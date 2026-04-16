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Prisoner exchange will take place in the near future, - Budanov

Budanov revealed when the prisoner exchange will take place

Another prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia is due to take place in the near future.

This was stated by Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in a comment to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"I can confirm that an exchange will take place in the near future. It’s just that we don’t always manage to complete the physical and legal procedures in time – neither they (the Russians – Ed.) nor we. For example, in this instance (last time – Ed.) we managed it, but they didn’t," he noted.

Read more: Budanov did not rule out possibility of running for president

Prisoner exchange on 11 April

Read on Censor.NET: Lubinets and Moskalkova discussed return of civilians and exchanged lists of missing persons

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Kyrylo Budanov (288) POWs (555) exchange (469)
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