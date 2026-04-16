Prisoner exchange will take place in the near future, - Budanov

Another prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia is due to take place in the near future.

This was stated by Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in a comment to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"I can confirm that an exchange will take place in the near future. It’s just that we don’t always manage to complete the physical and legal procedures in time – neither they (the Russians – Ed.) nor we. For example, in this instance (last time – Ed.) we managed it, but they didn’t," he noted.

Read more: Budanov did not rule out possibility of running for president

Prisoner exchange on 11 April

Earlier, the Head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov, reported that a major prisoner exchange was possible at Easter.

The exchange took place on 11 April. 175 military personnel and seven civilians were released.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets spoke about the civilians released from Russian captivity, emphasising that they are in a severe psychological state and suffer from trauma and illness. In particular, one of those released is in a critical condition: he has a traumatic brain injury, internal organ contusions, and burns to the skin caused by torture.

Read on Censor.NET: Lubinets and Moskalkova discussed return of civilians and exchanged lists of missing persons