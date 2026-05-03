Two tankers belonging to Russia’s shadow fleet have been struck in waters off port of Novorossiysk, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Defence forces have struck two vessels belonging to Russia’s shadow oil fleet in the waters leading into the port of Novorossiysk

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Initial details

"Our soldiers are continuing to impose sanctions against the Russian shadow oil fleet – they have struck two such vessels in the waters at the entrance to the port of Novorossiysk. These tankers were actively used to transport oil. They will not be anymore. I would like to thank Chief of the General Staff Andriy Gnativ for leading the operation, the counter-intelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine, and our Ukrainian Navy for their consistently effective results. Ukraine’s long-range capabilities will be developed across the board – at sea, in the air and on land," the head of state emphasised.

Read on Censor.NET: Ukraine has stepped up cooperation with partners to synchronise sanctions, particularly regarding Russia’s ‘shadow grain fleet’, – Zelenskyy

No further information is available at this time.