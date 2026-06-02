Poland is proposing to withdraw temporary protection in EU for Ukrainian men of conscription age

Poland is calling for Ukrainian men of draft age to be excluded from the temporary protection scheme in place across the European Union.

According to Censor.NET, RMF24 reports on this.

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According to the publication, Warsaw is voicing this position during closed-door consultations in Brussels regarding the future status of Ukrainian refugees in EU countries.

The EU is preparing new rules for Ukrainians

The issue is expected to be discussed by the interior ministers of the European Union on June 4.

Following this, the European Commission is expected to present a proposal to extend the temporary protection mechanism for Ukrainians until 2028.

"In our view, there should be no contradiction in the fact that people who are already unable to leave Ukraine legally are not granted temporary protection in EU countries," the publication quotes the Polish diplomat as saying.

Warsaw believes that the rights of Ukrainian men of draft age should be governed by the same general rules as those applicable to other foreigners, without automatically granting them temporary protection status.

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Poland opposes dividing Ukrainians by region

At the same time, the Polish side does not support the idea of linking the right to temporary protection to the region of residence in Ukraine.

Officials in Warsaw stress that missile strikes could occur anywhere in the country, which is why they consider this approach unfair.