Spy exposed at defense enterprise in Poland

A Polish citizen who worked at an enterprise of the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) has been detained in Poland on suspicion of spying for a foreign state.

This was stated by Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz in a post on X, Censor.NET reports.

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Detention of defense sector employee

According to Poland’s defense minister, the detention took place on 27 May on the basis of a decision by the district prosecutor in Poznan.

"On 27 May, on the basis of a decision by the district prosecutor in Poznan, Military Affairs Department, a Polish citizen, an employee of one of the enterprises of the Polish Armaments Group, was detained on suspicion of spying for a foreign state. The evidence was collected by the Military Counterintelligence Service with support from the Internal Security Agency," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

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Court decision and course of the case

On 29 May, the District Court in Poznan decided to impose a preventive measure on the suspect in the form of three months of pre-trial detention.

The investigation established that the evidence in the case was collected by Poland’s Military Counterintelligence Service and the Internal Security Agency.

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Where the detainee worked

According to RMF24, the detainee worked at the Mesko enterprise in the city of Skarzysko-Kamienna, Swietokrzyskie Voivodeship. The plant produces, among other things, Piorun man-portable air defense systems.