Spy exposed at defense enterprise in Poland
A Polish citizen who worked at an enterprise of the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) has been detained in Poland on suspicion of spying for a foreign state.
This was stated by Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz in a post on X, Censor.NET reports.
Detention of defense sector employee
According to Poland’s defense minister, the detention took place on 27 May on the basis of a decision by the district prosecutor in Poznan.
"On 27 May, on the basis of a decision by the district prosecutor in Poznan, Military Affairs Department, a Polish citizen, an employee of one of the enterprises of the Polish Armaments Group, was detained on suspicion of spying for a foreign state. The evidence was collected by the Military Counterintelligence Service with support from the Internal Security Agency," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.
Court decision and course of the case
On 29 May, the District Court in Poznan decided to impose a preventive measure on the suspect in the form of three months of pre-trial detention.
The investigation established that the evidence in the case was collected by Poland’s Military Counterintelligence Service and the Internal Security Agency.
Where the detainee worked
According to RMF24, the detainee worked at the Mesko enterprise in the city of Skarzysko-Kamienna, Swietokrzyskie Voivodeship. The plant produces, among other things, Piorun man-portable air defense systems.
- Earlier, law enforcement officers detained a woman in the Donetsk region who is suspected of cooperating with Russia’s FSB and collecting data on Ukrainian military personnel.
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