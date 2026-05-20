US not withdrawing troops from Poland, talks about delay, - Vance

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the deployment of U.S. troops to Poland has been postponed; however, in his view, it is incorrect to say that the contingent is being withdrawn from Europe.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

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Details

Reports of a possible cancellation of the deployment of 4,000 troops to Poland have drawn sharp criticism from U.S. lawmakers, who are concerned that U.S. President Donald Trump might withdraw support for European allies.

Vance stated that the U.S. wants to encourage Europe to "take on greater responsibility" for collective defense.

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"We are not talking about withdrawing all U.S. troops from Europe. We are talking about reallocating some resources in a way that maximizes U.S. security. I don't think that's bad for Europe," the U.S. vice president said.

At the same time, he noted, there is no question of reducing the U.S. troop presence in Poland.

"We have not reduced our troop strength in Poland by 4,000 personnel. We have merely postponed the deployment of troops that were scheduled to go to Poland; this is not a reduction, but simply a standard delay in rotation, which sometimes occurs in such situations," Vens added.

What happened before?

Earlier, Poland and Lithuania had expressed their willingness to host additional U.S. units following plans to reduce the troop contingent in Germany. Washington had also been considering the possibility of withdrawing up to 5,000 troops from German territory.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged people not to overreact to the U.S. decision to reduce its military presence in the country following Donald Trump’s announcement that part of the American contingent would be withdrawn.

Subsequently, media reports indicated that the U.S. military had decided against sending 4,000 troops to Poland.

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