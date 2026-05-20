US reducing military presence in Europe to 3 brigades, - Pentagon

The Pentagon has reduced the number of combat brigade groups in Europe from four to three, effectively returning to 2021 levels. As a result, the deployment of U.S. troops in Poland has temporarily slowed down

This was reported by Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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The defense of Europe is a matter for the allies

As noted, the decision is the result of a "comprehensive, multi-level analysis" of the U.S. military presence in Europe.

The final decision on the deployment of these and other forces in Europe will be made following a further analysis of the strategic and operational needs of the United States, as well as the allies’ ability to defend the continent on their own.

Read more: NATO is discussing with US reduction in American military contingent in Germany, — Alliance spokesperson

Defense Minister Hegset held talks with Polish Deputy Prime Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz. The Pentagon has pledged to maintain a "strong military presence in Poland."

The statement emphasizes that the decision is in line with the "America First" agenda and is intended to encourage NATO allies to assume "primary responsibility for Europe's conventional defense."

Poland should serve as a model

However, Poland has been called an "exemplary ally."

"Poland has demonstrated both the capability and the resolve to defend itself. Other NATO allies should follow its example," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Read more: Europe must strengthen its defences due to reduction in US troop numbers, — Pistorius

The Pentagon's decision comes amid broader challenges to Europe's security.

What happened before?

It was previously reported that the Pentagon intends to withdraw approximately 5,000 U.S. troops from Germany. Trump himself later stated that he plans to withdraw far more than 5,000 troops from Germany.

Read more: Pentagon has sent military personnel to Ukraine to study combat experience with use of drones, - Hegseth

The U.S. intention to withdraw from NATO