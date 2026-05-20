US reducing military presence in Europe to 3 brigades, - Pentagon
The Pentagon has reduced the number of combat brigade groups in Europe from four to three, effectively returning to 2021 levels. As a result, the deployment of U.S. troops in Poland has temporarily slowed down
This was reported by Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.
The defense of Europe is a matter for the allies
As noted, the decision is the result of a "comprehensive, multi-level analysis" of the U.S. military presence in Europe.
The final decision on the deployment of these and other forces in Europe will be made following a further analysis of the strategic and operational needs of the United States, as well as the allies’ ability to defend the continent on their own.
Defense Minister Hegset held talks with Polish Deputy Prime Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz. The Pentagon has pledged to maintain a "strong military presence in Poland."
The statement emphasizes that the decision is in line with the "America First" agenda and is intended to encourage NATO allies to assume "primary responsibility for Europe's conventional defense."
Poland should serve as a model
However, Poland has been called an "exemplary ally."
"Poland has demonstrated both the capability and the resolve to defend itself. Other NATO allies should follow its example," the Pentagon said in a statement.
The Pentagon's decision comes amid broader challenges to Europe's security.
What happened before?
It was previously reported that the Pentagon intends to withdraw approximately 5,000 U.S. troops from Germany. Trump himself later stated that he plans to withdraw far more than 5,000 troops from Germany.
The U.S. intention to withdraw from NATO
- As a reminder, White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt previously stated that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to discuss with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the possibility of the U.S. withdrawing from the Alliance.
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the partners' participation in the operation against Iran.
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