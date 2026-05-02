NATO is discussing with US reduction in American military contingent in Germany, — Alliance spokesperson

NATO is consulting with the United States to seek clarification on Washington’s decision to withdraw part of its military contingent from Germany.

Alliance spokesperson Allison Hart wrote about this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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The first official response

"We are working with the United States to understand the details of their decision to adjust the deployment of forces in Germany. These changes underscore the need for Europe to increase its defense spending and take greater responsibility for its own security," Hart wrote.

According to the spokesperson, European countries are already making tangible progress in strengthening their defense capabilities: at the 2015 NATO summit, the allies agreed to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP. Garth also expressed her conviction that "a stronger Europe within a stronger NATO" is capable of ensuring an adequate level of security and deterrence.

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What happened before?

It was previously reported that the Pentagon intends to withdraw approximately 5,000 U.S. troops from Germany.

The U.S. intention to withdraw from NATO