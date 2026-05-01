Trump allows reduction in US troop numbers in Italy and Spain

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that he is considering reducing the number of U.S. troops in Spain and Italy due to those countries' leaderships' opposition to a war against Iran.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

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"Maybe I'll consider it—why not?" Trump said, responding to reporters' questions at the White House on April 30. "Italy hasn't helped us at all, and Spain has been terrible—just terrible."

The day before, the U.S. leader had commented on a similar reduction in troop levels in Germany and stated that he would make a decision "as soon as possible."

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How many U.S. troops are stationed in these countries?

By the end of 2025, there were approximately 12,500 U.S. military personnel stationed in Italy and more than 3,800 in Spain. In Germany, there were about 35,000.

What happened before?