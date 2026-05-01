The four-day state visit to the United States by King Charles III of the United Kingdom has come to an end; the visit was marked by significant political signals and took place against the backdrop of a complex international situation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to NBC News.

The trip drew considerable attention due to a number of sensitive issues in relations between Washington and London.

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Conflict-free diplomacy

During his farewell, U.S. President Donald Trump called the British monarch "the greatest king," briefly summarizing his impressions of the meeting.

Analysts note that Charles III has managed to combine diplomacy with candor in his statements on complex issues of international politics.

The Speech to Congress and the Political Context

One of the highlights of the visit was Charles III’s speech to the U.S. Congress, which the British media described as a "master class in diplomacy."

In his speech, the monarch combined historical references, humor, and expressions of support for allies, particularly Ukraine, and also touched on the topics of war, the balance of power, and climate change.

There were also plenty of sensational headlines in the press. In particular, Donald Trump criticized German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on several occasions. As for the British prime minister, the White House chief stated that he considers his political decisions to be misguided.

Trump also told Charles III that Putin wants war and could "wipe out the entire population."

The U.S. President visited London in September, and House Speaker Mike Johnson visited in January as part of the celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary. During his visit, Johnson addressed Parliament, becoming the first Speaker of the House of Representatives to do so.

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