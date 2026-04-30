US confirms Putin is helping Iran in war

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine said Russia is helping Iran wage war against the United States.

He said this during a US Senate hearing, as quoted by The Guardian, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia’s assistance to Iran

Caine said Russia was assisting Iran in waging war against the United States, but refused to go into details, citing the public nature of the hearing. The Kremlin had previously denied this to the White House.

"There is certainly something going on there," he added.

Committee chairman, Republican Senator Roger Wicker, agreed.

"There is no doubt that Putin’s Russia is taking serious steps to undermine our efforts to succeed in Iran," he added.

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Other statements

Earlier, US President Donald Trump refused to answer reporters’ questions about possible Russian assistance to Iran and called them "stupid."

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said he had received assurances from Moscow that Russia was not sharing intelligence with Iran.

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