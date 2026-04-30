US resumes $400 million aid supply to Ukraine, - Hegseth

The Pentagon has officially resumed funding for a $400 million military aid package to Ukraine following prolonged political pressure from U.S. lawmakers.

According to Censor.NET, citing The Kyiv Post, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hagset made this statement during a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee.

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"The funds were released as of yesterday," Hegset said during the meeting.

He noted that all bureaucratic obstacles had finally been overcome.

These funds had previously been approved by Congress. However, they remained frozen. For a long time, officials were unable to explain the reason for the delay. This sparked a wave of criticism from politicians.

What happened before?

On the eve of the announcement, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell stated in his column in The Washington Post that the Pentagon has still not allocated even the $400 million that Congress authorized several months ago.

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