US plans to create new coalition to unblock Strait of Hormuz, - WSJ

The Trump administration is calling on countries to join a new coalition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The Wall Street Journal reports this, according to Censor.NET

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Details

The publication noted that a few weeks ago, Trump declared the Strait of Hormuz open, yet shipping traffic remained blocked.

The Maritime Freedom Construct initiative was outlined in an internal State Department memo sent to U.S. embassies.

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The document urges U.S. ambassadors to persuade foreign governments to join the coalition. The U.S.-led coalition will share information, coordinate diplomatic efforts, and ensure compliance with sanctions.

The publication notes that the request for support indicates that the United States wants other countries to participate in the potential future management of the Strait of Hormuz.

"Your participation will strengthen our collective ability to restore freedom of navigation and protect the global economy. Joint action is essential to demonstrate a united resolve and impose significant costs on Iran for obstructing transit through the strait," the WSJ quotes the document as saying.

The Maritime Freedom Construct will be a joint project of the State Department and U.S. Central Command.

Read: Trump Orders U.S. Navy to Prepare for a Prolonged Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, According to the Wall Street Journal

What happened before?

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Iran is attempting to maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz, which is unacceptable to Washington. He emphasized that the United States supports freedom of navigation and will not allow restrictions on international shipping.

Donald Trump also stated that U.S. negotiators would not participate in talks with Iran in Pakistan, but that Tehran could contact the U.S. directly to resolve the situation.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he is trying to persuade the United States and Iran to reach an agreement on restoring normal shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.