Europe must strengthen its defences due to reduction in US troop numbers, — Pistorius

European countries will have to build up their own defense capabilities in response to the reduction in the U.S. military presence.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, according to Censor.NET, citing Reuters.

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Pistorius's reaction

As noted, Pistorius made this statement after the Pentagon announced plans to withdraw approximately 5,000 U.S. troops from the country.

From now on, he said, Europeans must take greater responsibility for their own security.

"Germany is moving in the right direction," the minister emphasized.

He added that, in particular, the country is expanding the Bundeswehr, increasing arms purchases, and developing its military infrastructure.

The Presence of U.S. Troops in Europe

At the same time, Pistorius emphasized that the presence of U.S. troops in Europe is in the interests of both European countries and Washington.

"The presence of American troops in Europe, and especially in Germany, is in our interest and in the interest of the United States," he emphasized.

However, according to him, "it is foreseeable that the U.S. will continue to withdraw troops from Europe, including Germany."

The defense minister noted that there are currently nearly 40,000 U.S. military personnel stationed in Germany.

Read more: US withdrawal from Alliance unlikely, - NATO Secretary General Rutte

What happened before?

It was previously reported that the Pentagon plans to withdraw approximately 5,000 U.S. troops from Germany.

The U.S. intention to withdraw from NATO