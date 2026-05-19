US is seeking technology transfers from Ukraine as part of Drone Deal, - Bloomberg
Drone Industry
Kyiv has stated that the United States is seeking technology transfers from Ukraine and access to intellectual property rights as part of a drone deal that is awaiting approval at the highest political level.
Bloomberg reports this, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The U.S. Department of Defense has requested that a number of Ukrainian defense products—including drones and electronic warfare systems—be tested, as Washington is considering purchasing them for military use, sources told the publication.
During negotiations with the United States, Ukraine claimed that its weapons had already undergone extensive combat testing, but Washington wants to evaluate the equipment on its own territory using its own forces before moving forward.
Technology
According to the source, the U.S. is also interested in gaining access to critical technologies and, possibly, intellectual property rights, which would allow it to replicate this equipment. A draft letter of intent requesting that tests be conducted has already been sent to Kyiv.
- In addition, the U.S. may be looking for a level of technology unique to Ukraine: terminal guidance using artificial intelligence, GPS-independent navigation, jamming-resistant data links, and the battle-tested doctrine that accompanies them, noted a representative of the defense industry.
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