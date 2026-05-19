Ukrainian specialists combine naval drones with interceptors for combat operations, Welt says

Drone Industry

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine has become one of the global leaders in military technologies and unmanned systems.

As Censor.NET reports, German journalist Alfred Hackensberger wrote about this in an article for Welt.

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Details

The author described the products of MAC HUB, which, together with the military, is creating the innovative MAC Mission Control operations management system.

The Katran X1.2 naval drone and the MAC Dead Fly interceptor have been integrated into a single network, enabling centralized real-time coordination of operations.

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According to the journalist, combining naval drones with interceptor drones is a technological and tactical innovation.

"This adds another element to Ukraine’s layered air defense and, at the same time, opens up new opportunities in naval warfare. First, drones attack enemy radar systems, and then unmanned boats can strike oil platforms and naval vessels," the outlet described the process.

MAC Construct engineers develop solutions together with the military, after which the products are tested in real combat conditions.

The Katran X1.2 USV can function as a kamikaze platform, carry two short-range R-73 missiles, and various drones.

Read more: Defense Ministry codifies and approves new Ukrainian Armor unmanned system for use

The author of the article, who was present during the tests, said the naval drone carried 27 MAC Dead Fly interceptors with integrated AI, capable of independently finding targets and reaching speeds of up to 380 kilometers per hour.

Work is currently underway to increase the speed to 450 km/h.

The naval drone and interceptors are controlled from a mobile tent on the shore. Missions can be carried out from anywhere in Ukraine. The key requirement is access to the MAC Mission Control system, developed as a unified platform for carrying out and planning the most difficult tasks.

Despite the use of AI, which instantly performs calculations and predicts missions, all decisions remain with humans.

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