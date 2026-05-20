Ukraine must be more precise in selecting targets for strikes against Russia so as not to play into Russian provocations against NATO, - Polish Ministry of Defence
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz believes that the Kremlin is using incidents involving drones entering the airspace of NATO countries to intensify its hybrid warfare and propaganda efforts; therefore, Ukraine must act prudently and select targets for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation with the utmost precision.
He made this statement during a briefing for journalists, according to Censor.NET.
A swarm of drones
According to him, incidents involving drones that may violate the airspace of NATO member states could be exploited by Russia for provocations and propaganda.
"Ukraine must—and this is also being said by the military and NATO—define its targets much more precisely so as not to pose a threat to the security of Alliance countries. This could play into Russian provocations and be used by the Russian Federation for propaganda, as well as to escalate the conflict and intensify the hybrid war," the Polish minister stated.
Poland's Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz urged the Ukrainian side to exercise the utmost caution, emphasizing the importance of striking a balance between carrying out current tactical tasks on the front lines and preventing security risks for NATO member states.
Provocations by the Russian Federation
- As a reminder, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service previously issued a statement accusing Ukraine of planning to launch combat drones from the Baltic states. Russia also threatened NATO member countries with "just retribution" and "strikes against decision-making centers in Latvia" if this were to happen.
- Latvia denied Russia's claims of "attacks from its territory."
- Meanwhile, on May 19, Estonian Defense Minister Pevkur announced that a drone had been shot down in the country’s airspace for the first time.
- On May 20, an air raid alert was issued in Lithuania after a drone was spotted near the border.
- A video has been posted online showing students from a school in Vilnius being evacuated to a safe location.
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called the Russian Federation's claims about Ukrainian drones allegedly being launched from Latvian territory "absurd."
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