12 pieces of the occupiers’ equipment destroyed: PRIME border guards destroyed gun, 8 vehicles and 3 quad bikes. VIDEO
Border guards from the PRIME unit destroyed 12 pieces of equipment belonging to the Russian occupiers in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector.
According to Censor.NET, during combat sorties, Ukrainian UAV operators struck enemy logistics, destroying vehicles and quad bikes used by the occupiers to transport personnel.
Among the destroyed vehicles were a cannon, eight cars and three quad bikes.
Footage of the destruction of enemy equipment was shared by Ukrainian defenders on the State Border Guard Service’s Telegram channel.
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