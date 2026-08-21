Electricity rates for residential customers will remain unchanged at least until next year, - Shmyhal

Electricity rates for residential customers in Ukraine will remain unchanged at least until the end of the next heating season. The price for residential customers is fixed, while businesses will purchase electricity at market rates.

According to Censor.NET, Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal made this statement during question time for the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

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The price will remain fixed for residential customers

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine is integrated into the European energy market and is a full voting member of ENTSO-E.

Therefore, he said, electricity is a market commodity for businesses, and its price is determined according to market conditions.

At the same time, a fixed tariff applies to residential customers.

"The price for consumers is fixed. It is, therefore, a fixed amount that we have set. I think that for this heating season, until next year, electricity prices for consumers will remain unchanged," the minister said.

Thus, the government currently has no plans to raise electricity tariffs for residential consumers at least until the end of the next heating season.

Read more: Ukraine seeks to raise electricity transmission tariff from 1 July