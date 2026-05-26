Ukraine seeks to raise electricity transmission tariff from 1 July

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission plans to raise the tariff of National Power Company Ukrenergo for electricity transmission.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the NEURC meeting on 26 May.

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What tariff is being proposed

The regulator proposes increasing the electricity transmission tariff by 21.6%, to UAH 903.53 per MWh excluding VAT.

The tariff component for fulfilling special obligations to support electricity production from alternative sources will amount to UAH 367.56 per MWh.

Watch more: Electricity to get 20% more expensive: Ukraine preparing new tariffs – Utilities Consumers Union head Popenko. VIDEO

What else is planned to change

For "green" electrometallurgy enterprises, the proposed tariff is UAH 535.97 per MWh excluding VAT. This is 42% higher than the current tariff.

In addition, the NEURC plans to raise the dispatch control tariff by 7.8%, to UAH 118.64 per MWh excluding VAT.

When the new tariffs may be introduced

After final approval, the new tariffs are expected to take effect from 1 July 2026.

Read more: Electricity tariff scheme exposed in Volyn: losses exceed UAH 1.2 million, prosecutor’s office says