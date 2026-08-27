Russia attacked Kherson and Mykolaiv regions: one dead and 18 wounded

This morning, the Russians attacked Kherson with strike drones; one man was killed and two women were injured. There were no casualties in the Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Russians attacked Kherson with drones: one man was killed and two women were injured. Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were wounded in the region

On the morning of August 27, Russian troops attacked Kherson with strike drones. One man was killed and two women were injured as a result of the attacks, according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

At around 3:00 a.m., Russian occupiers launched a drone attack on the central part of Kherson. An 88-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized with a concussion and blast injuries.

A 47-year-old woman was also injured in the city's Central District as a result of a Russian drone attack. She was taken to the hospital, where she is undergoing further examination.

At around 6:45 a.m. in the Korabelny District, a Russian drone attacked a man. He sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. His identity and age are currently being determined.

According to the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, over the past day, the Kherson region has been under Russian air, drone and artillery terror. Dozens of settlements have been under enemy attacks, including Kherson, Beryslav, Belozerka, Antonivka, Sadovoe, Kizomys and others.

The Russian military hit critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas.

Three high-rise buildings and five private houses were damaged as a result of the shelling. Administrative buildings, a cell tower, an outbuilding, agricultural machinery and private cars were also damaged.

In total, 18 people were injured in the Kherson region over the past day due to Russian aggression, including one child.

Russians attacked Mykolaiv region with drones: no casualties

Over the past day and on the morning of August 27, Russian troops attacked the Mykolaiv region with Shahed-type strike drones. There were no casualties, said the acting head of the RMA, Heorhii Reshetilov.

It is noted that the enemy attacked the region with strike UAVs yesterday and this morning.

In addition, in the Mykolaiv region, Russian troops twice attacked the Ochakiv community with FPV drones. As a result of these attacks, no one was injured.

Information about possible damage is being clarified.