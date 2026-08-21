Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions under Russian attacks: one dead and 27 injured

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine's southern regions. One person was killed and 23 were wounded in the Kherson region, while four people were injured in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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One person was killed and 23 were wounded in the Kherson region as a result of Russian attacks

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Kherson region using aircraft, drones, and artillery. Kherson and more than 30 other settlements in the region came under attack, reported Alexander Prokudin, head of the Regional Military Administration.

The occupiers damaged four high-rise buildings and 18 private homes, as well as an administrative building, a community center, outbuildings, a bus, and private cars.

On the afternoon of August 20, 2026, Russian forces launched a drone attack on . Darivka in the Kherson District.

A 39-year-old man who was riding his bicycle down the street was killed in the attack.

As a result of the Russian aggression, 23 people were injured.

Zaporizhzhia region: More Than 1,000 Strikes Recorded in the Past 24 Hours

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 1,069 strikes on 51 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

Specifically, the occupiers carried out the following:

17 airstrikes;

787 UAV attacks, primarily by FPV drones;

10 MLRS strikes;

255 artillery strikes.

Four people were injured as a result of attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts.

There were no casualties in the Mykolaiv region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the Mykolaiv region with Shahed-type strike UAVs, as well as "Molniya" and FPV drones, according to Georgiy Reshetilov, acting head of the Regional Military Administration.

In the Bashtanka District, a strike drone attacked the Gorokhiv community, and in the Mykolaiv District, an FPV drone attacked the Ochakiv district.

According to preliminary reports, there are no injuries or damage.

Watch more: Russia attacked Kherson Regional Art Museum with FPV drone: fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS