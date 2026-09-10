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News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
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Sloviansk has come under fresh attacks: one man killed, one injured. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have been carrying out strikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, using aerial bombs and drones. One man was killed and another person was injured as a result of the attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk CMA.

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"The Russian military struck the city with various types of weaponry. In particular, they used FAB-250 aerial bombs, ‘Geran-2’ drones and FPV drones," the statement said.

As a result of the Russian strikes, private residential buildings and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged or destroyed.

One person was injured. A man born in 1981 was also killed in the attack.

Read more: Due to intensification of Russian shelling of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, number of people wishing to evacuate has increased

Consequences of the attack 

A man was killed and another person injured in Sloviansk as a result of Russian strikes
A man was killed and another person injured in Sloviansk as a result of Russian strikes

Author: 

shoot out (18814) Donetsk region (6209) Kramatorskyy district (1162) Slov’yansk (489)
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