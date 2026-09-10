Swarmer acquires Ukrainian UGV manufacturer Ratel Robotics for $224 million

Drone Industry

The US-Ukrainian company Swarmer has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ukrainian unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) manufacturer Ratel Robotics. The transaction could be worth up to $224 million, provided that all stipulated performance targets are met. Payment will consist of cash and shares, Swarmer said.

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, as well as the necessary legal, regulatory, and shareholder approvals.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the acquisition will be one of the largest in Ukraine’s unmanned systems industry. It comes amid increased activity by US investors and defense companies in Ukraine, whose battle-tested technologies are attracting the attention of Western businesses.

This year, Ratel Robotics signed contracts worth $86 million and is holding talks with several NATO countries under the Build With Ukraine initiative.

Alex Fink, president and chief executive officer of Swarmer in the United States, said that unmanned ground vehicles could become a universal platform for launching drones, interceptors, and other unmanned systems, while combining a combat chassis with Swarmer’s autonomous software should create interoperable solutions.

"We are delighted that Taras Ostapchuk and his team at Ratel Robotics will be the first to join Swarmer and expand our business in Ukraine and beyond," Fink said.

He added that Ukrainian companies often lack the infrastructure needed to enter the global market and therefore seek partners capable of providing resources and international reach. At the same time, the US market is attractive to Ukrainian defense-tech companies because it offers access to capital and the world’s largest defense market.

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Ratel Robotics currently employs more than 300 people, who are expected to join Swarmer after the transaction closes, bringing the company’s total workforce to nearly 500. Ostapchuk will remain the founder and CEO of Ratel Robotics and will report directly to Fink.

"Having served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, I understand firsthand the risks soldiers face on the battlefield. This experience inspired me to create robotic systems capable of performing the most dangerous missions and protecting human lives. Together with Swarmer, we plan to combine ground and aerial capabilities with increasing levels of autonomy. This is the next stage in the evolution of modern warfare – fewer people exposed to danger and more unmanned systems taking on the risk," Ratel Robotics founder Taras Ostapchuk said.

According to the companies, Ratel Robotics products account for approximately 37% of the total UAH 11 billion (~$246.85 million) that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Defense Procurement Agency spent on UGV procurement contracts from January 1 to April 18, 2026.