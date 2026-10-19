More interceptors for front: "Wild Hornets" has allocated nearly 500 million to support Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Drone Industry

Since the beginning of 2025, Wild Hornets has allocated more than UAH 467 million to support Ukraine’s Defence Forces. This includes more than UAH 245 million allocated to charity since the beginning of this year.

The company provided these figures to Censor.NET’s "Drone Industry" project.

Two-thirds of this amount came from the miltech company Wild Hornets’ own funds. The remaining assistance came from the charitable foundation of the same name, which raises donations from supporters in Ukraine and abroad.

The lion’s share of the assistance went directly to combat units. In the first nine months of 2026, they received around 2,000 Sting interceptors and combat drones of other types, 400 Hornet Vision Ctrl remote drone control systems, nearly 100 ground control stations, as well as funds and equipment to meet critical needs.

"Our mission is to provide Ukrainian defenders with effective and reliable tools that help save lives. All our resources serve this purpose: during the war, the company directs all its profits towards funding innovative developments, scaling up production and providing direct assistance to defenders," Wild Hornets said.

Wild Hornets has also contributed to several patriotic educational projects. This year, the company became an official partner of the nationwide "Lehion" military and Plast Scout training camp, held annually by the Ukrainian scouting organisation Plast.

About the Wild Hornets community

The Wild Hornets community brings together a charitable foundation and a miltech company that develops and mass-produces high-quality drones and control systems for the Ukrainian military. These include Sting, the most effective interceptor by the number of confirmed shootdowns of enemy Shahed, Gerbera, and Geran UAVs.

Founded in spring 2023 as a volunteer initiative, Wild Hornets initially relied on donations and funding from charitable foundations to develop drones and scale up production. Today, the company mass-produces high-quality products, enjoys steady demand, and can independently support Ukrainian soldiers.