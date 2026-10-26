CODE 9.2 carried out two aerial evacuations of wounded soldiers from battlefield in week using StarGate CASEVAC drone

Drone Industry

Servicemen of the 475th Separate Assault Regiment CODE 9.2 evacuated two wounded soldiers from the battlefield within a week using the StarGate unmanned aerial casualty evacuation platform. Ground transport could not reach their positions because of difficult terrain, water obstacles, and the threat of enemy FPV drones.

This is stated in a post on the regiment’s Facebook page.

The rescued soldiers were 25-year-old Yevhen, call sign "Izium", and 24-year-old Artem, call sign "Kolobok". Both had sustained severe limb injuries and were at positions in the gray zone, approximately five kilometers from the border with Russia.

Aerial evacuation remained the only available way to get them to medics.

Over the course of a week, CODE 9.2 servicemen planned, prepared, and successfully carried out two complex evacuation missions. The SkyFall team, which developed and manufactures the StarGate CASEVAC platform, also helped prepare and execute the missions.

The operations required close coordination among several units, additional personnel and assets, and covering fire. Heavy Vampire strike drones were among the assets used to suppress enemy positions.

During one mission, StarGate flew nearly 30 kilometers to the soldier’s position and the same distance back, with the soldier on board. The enemy was actively using electronic warfare systems in the area of the operation, attempting to completely jam GPS. Despite this, the onboard AI-based navigation system and the pilots’ skill enabled the drone to fly without satellite navigation and successfully complete the evacuation mission.

According to Oleksandr Nastenko, call sign "Flint", commander of the 475th Separate Assault Regiment CODE 9.2, the next task is to use the experience gained to train crews and make such missions routine.

"Going forward, we plan to amend our regiment’s organizational structure and establish a dedicated air evacuation section within the medical company. It will specialize specifically in evacuating the wounded from the battlefield by air," the commander stressed.

About StarGate

StarGate is Ukraine’s first dedicated unmanned aerial platform for battlefield casualty evacuation (CASEVAC), developed by defense technology company SkyFall. It was created at the military’s request for situations in which ground transport cannot reach a wounded soldier or using it is too dangerous.

The drone can carry a payload of up to 150 kilograms and reach speeds of up to 105 km/h. The evacuation module is built around a certified medical stretcher. Onboard artificial intelligence, navigation, and communications redundancy systems allow it to continue a mission even when GPS is jammed and communications are lost.