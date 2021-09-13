ENG
SBU counterintelligence nabs ex-"DPR" militant. PHOTOS

Counterintelligence operatives with the Security Service of Ukraine have exposed and detained a citizen of Ukraine, who is reasonably believed to have been an active member of an illegal armed group.

The detainee turned out to be a resident of Kurakhovo, Donetsk region, who in 2014-2015, driven by his ideological convictions, was part of the "DPR" illegal armed group.

It is reported that the militant has pleaded guilty and confirmed his position as commander of the 2nd motorized rifle platoon with the "DPR" Oplot battalion, and then as a "duty officer" with the so-called Russian Orthodox Army.

Also, during the inquiry, the perpetrator testified about other members of the illegal armed group.

