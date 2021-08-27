Ukrainian serviceman killed in JFO area

Today, August 27, the armed formations of the Russian Federation once again violated the ceasefire and fired on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East".

As reported by Censor.NET.

"A Ukrainian soldier received a fatal wound in the enemy shelling," the operational and tactical group "East" posted on Facebook.

The Joint Forces Command expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the actions of the Russian-occupation troops through the established coordination mechanism.