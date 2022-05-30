ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13927 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
29 170 60
Kharkiv (685) Azov (242) SOF (168)

In Kharkiv officially formed SOF unit "Azov" Kharkiv. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

On May 29, the "Azov" Kharkiv Special Operations Force detachment was officially formed in Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by Kostyantyn Nemychev.

He noted, "Today in Kharkiv, the unit of SOF "Azov" Kharkiv has been officially formed. This is another of our combat unit, which will operate in the Kharkiv region and liberate our land from the occupants. Anatoly Sydorenko was appointed commander of this unit".

Read more: Russia wants to recognize Azov as terroristic organization

In Kharkiv officially formed SOF unit Azov Kharkiv 01
In Kharkiv officially formed SOF unit Azov Kharkiv 02
In Kharkiv officially formed SOF unit Azov Kharkiv 03
In Kharkiv officially formed SOF unit Azov Kharkiv 04
In Kharkiv officially formed SOF unit Azov Kharkiv 05
In Kharkiv officially formed SOF unit Azov Kharkiv 06
In Kharkiv officially formed SOF unit Azov Kharkiv 07
In Kharkiv officially formed SOF unit Azov Kharkiv 08

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 