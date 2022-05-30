In Kharkiv officially formed SOF unit "Azov" Kharkiv. PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
On May 29, the "Azov" Kharkiv Special Operations Force detachment was officially formed in Kharkiv.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by Kostyantyn Nemychev.
He noted, "Today in Kharkiv, the unit of SOF "Azov" Kharkiv has been officially formed. This is another of our combat unit, which will operate in the Kharkiv region and liberate our land from the occupants. Anatoly Sydorenko was appointed commander of this unit".
