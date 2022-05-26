Russia wants to recognize Azov as terroristic organization

The Supreme Court of Russia will consider the request of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation to recognize the regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" as a terrorist organization.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Liga.net.

This request was to be considered today, but the meeting was postponed to June 29.

It is expected that such a decision will give Russia formal grounds to judge the captured Azov servicemen as "terrorists".

Earlier in Russia, they said they would be ready to discuss the exchange of Azov fighters for Russian prisoners of war only after the "tribunal". Postponement of the court hearing for a month inevitably postpones the possible terms of the exchange.

The prosecution of prisoners of war is strictly regulated by Chapter 3 of the 1949 Geneva Convention. In particular, one of its provisions "in no case will a prisoner of war be tried by any court that does not provide basic universally recognized guarantees of independence and impartiality and, in particular, whose judicial procedure does not provide the defendant with rights and remedies."