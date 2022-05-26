Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine needs weapon that strikes enemy at great distance. VIDEO

Ukraine is grateful to foreign partners for their technical assistance. But to stop racism, you need a weapon that can aim far.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi, Censor.NET reports.

"It is very difficult for us, but we are standing. We are fighting for every section of the front, for every settlement. Western weapons and equipment are helping us to oust the enemy out of our land," he said.

Zaluzhnyi thanked the partners for their international technical assistance.

"At the same time, we are in dire need of weapons that will be able to hit the enemy at a great distance. And this cannot be delayed, because the price of delay is measured by the lives of people who defended the world from racism," he said.

