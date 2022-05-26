Ukraine needs help with weapons without exceptions or limitations, - Zelensky

Ukrainian Defense Forces are facing a very tough Russian offensive in the East, Ukraine needs weapons without exception or restriction.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in the evening video appeal, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine, our intelligence service and all those who defend the state are confronting a brutal offensive by Russian troops in the East. In some places the enemy is highly outnumbered - by equipment, by the number of soldiers," the Head of State said.

He recalled that the Russian authorities made a demonstrative decision - they allowed to take older people into contract service.

"That is, they no longer have enough young men, but the desire to fight still remains," Zelensky stated.

He emphasized that it takes time to discourage Russians from going to war.

The President also stressed that Ukraine needs help from its partners, first of all with weapons.

"Full Help! No exceptions, no limitations. Enough to win. This is what those who really value people are talking about. And I am grateful to all those who talked about this in particular and at Davos. Who are talking about it in the pages of the media and in the capitals of leading nations. Despite the pressure from all those who are stuck in the twentieth century, when the interests of nations were indeed often traded for the sake of trying to satisfy the appetites of dictators," Zelensky said.

