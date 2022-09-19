Russian drone "Kartograph" was destroyed in Mykolayiv region. PHOTO

In the Mykolaiv region, fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian UAV "Kartograph".

This was reported by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Ukrainian military "planted" a reconnaissance drone, which the occupiers use to conduct panoramic aerial photo and video shooting," the message reads.

