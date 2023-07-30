ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16920 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine
1 356 0
shoot out (8663) Kharkiv region (1051)

Consequences of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

On July 29, the enemy shelled Kupiansk once again, damaging residential buildings.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to  Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The village of Vilkhuvatka, Velykoburlutska territorial community, came under enemy fire, and an outbuilding was damaged. According to preliminary data, the occupants fired at Kupianske from artillery.

In addition, on July 29, at about 20:30, the village of Borysivka in the Lipetsk territorial community was shelled by the enemy. A residential building and a barn were on fire.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling of Kupiansk district. PHOTOS

Consequences of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region 01
Consequences of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region 02
Consequences of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region 03
Consequences of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region 04
Consequences of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region 05

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 