Consequences of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

On July 29, the enemy shelled Kupiansk once again, damaging residential buildings.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The village of Vilkhuvatka, Velykoburlutska territorial community, came under enemy fire, and an outbuilding was damaged. According to preliminary data, the occupants fired at Kupianske from artillery.

In addition, on July 29, at about 20:30, the village of Borysivka in the Lipetsk territorial community was shelled by the enemy. A residential building and a barn were on fire.

