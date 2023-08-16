ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16617 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine
1 246 1
shoot out (8708) Kherson region (1327)

Russian army struck village of Khreshchenivka, Kherson region. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

On 6 August, the village of Kreschenivka in the Novovorontsov territorial community of the Kherson region came under enemy fire.

This was announced by the head of the Beryslav District Administration Volodymyr Litvinov, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the artillery shelling, residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged. One man was lightly wounded," the statement said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Occupants attacked educational institution and hospital in Kherson, 3 people were wounded, 4 more wounded in region

Russian army struck village of Khreshchenivka, Kherson region 01
Russian army struck village of Khreshchenivka, Kherson region 02
Russian army struck village of Khreshchenivka, Kherson region 03
Russian army struck village of Khreshchenivka, Kherson region 04
Russian army struck village of Khreshchenivka, Kherson region 05

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 