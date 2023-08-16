Russian army struck village of Khreshchenivka, Kherson region. PHOTOS

On 6 August, the village of Kreschenivka in the Novovorontsov territorial community of the Kherson region came under enemy fire.

This was announced by the head of the Beryslav District Administration Volodymyr Litvinov, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the artillery shelling, residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged. One man was lightly wounded," the statement said.

