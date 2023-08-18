Enemy shelled Kupiansk and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

On 18 August, at around 11:00, the Russian military shelled the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region once again. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

It is also noted that as a result of hostile shelling of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory village, private households were destroyed.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk and Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Offices of Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war were launched.