Russians shelled maternity hospital, school and clinic in Kherson. PHOTOS

In Kherson, Russian troops shelled a maternity hospital, a school, and a clinic.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram channel of Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"The building of the maternity hospital was damaged, smoke started to spread on the fourth floor. There were no patients in the premises, only medical workers," the statement said.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

It was also reported that there were no casualties in the school and clinic, but windows and doors were smashed in the buildings, and fragments of a Russian shell hit a gas pipe.

As noted, emergency services have been dispatched to the sites of the enemy strikes.







