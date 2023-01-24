ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11225 visitors online
News Photo
2 047 5

Russians shelled maternity hospital, school and clinic in Kherson. PHOTOS

In Kherson, Russian troops shelled a maternity hospital, a school, and a clinic.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram channel of Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"The building of the maternity hospital was damaged, smoke started to spread on the fourth floor. There were no patients in the premises, only medical workers," the statement said.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

See more: Consequences of shelling of Center for Rehabilitation of Children with Disabilities in Kherson. PHOTOS

It was also reported that there were no casualties in the school and clinic, but windows and doors were smashed in the buildings, and fragments of a Russian shell hit a gas pipe.

As noted, emergency services have been dispatched to the sites of the enemy strikes.

Russians shelled maternity hospital, school and clinic in Kherson 01
Russians shelled maternity hospital, school and clinic in Kherson 02
Russians shelled maternity hospital, school and clinic in Kherson 03
Russians shelled maternity hospital, school and clinic in Kherson 04

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Kherson (1129)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 