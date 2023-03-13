Consequences of enemy attacks in Kupiansk region. PHOTOS

On March 13, around 5:30 a.m., the occupiers fired artillery at the village of Hrianykivka of the Kupiansk district. As a result of the shelling, two villagers received shrapnel wounds.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is also noted that over the past 24 hours, the Russian military has repeatedly attacked the city of Kupiansk. Residential buildings were damaged.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, continue to take all possible measures to document war crimes committed by Russian servicemen.













Read more: "Noon" alarm was announced due to flights of Russian strategic aircraft, - Air Force