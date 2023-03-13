ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9380 visitors online
News Photo War
2 936 1

Consequences of enemy attacks in Kupiansk region. PHOTOS

On March 13, around 5:30 a.m., the occupiers fired artillery at the village of Hrianykivka of the Kupiansk district. As a result of the shelling, two villagers received shrapnel wounds.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is also noted that over the past 24 hours, the Russian military has repeatedly attacked the city of Kupiansk. Residential buildings were damaged.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, continue to take all possible measures to document war crimes committed by Russian servicemen.

Consequences of enemy attacks in Kupiansk region 01
Consequences of enemy attacks in Kupiansk region 02
Consequences of enemy attacks in Kupiansk region 03
Consequences of enemy attacks in Kupiansk region 04
Consequences of enemy attacks in Kupiansk region 05
Consequences of enemy attacks in Kupiansk region 06

Read more: "Noon" alarm was announced due to flights of Russian strategic aircraft, - Air Force

Author: 

shoot out (14824) Kharkivshchyna (1976) PG Office (749) Kup’yansk (483)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 