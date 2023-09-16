ENG
Russians attacked apartment building in Beryslav, woman was injured. PHOTO

Occupants attacked Berislav in Kherson region. A local resident was injured in the shelling.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy shelled one of the apartment buildings in the town. A 63-year-old woman was wounded in her own apartment. The victim was hospitalised in a moderate condition. She is currently receiving medical care," the statement said.

According to the Kherson regional prosecutor's office, the occupiers had previously conducted an air strike on Beryslav. About 15 private houses were damaged.

Russians attacked apartment building in Beryslav, woman was injured
Russians attacked apartment building in Beryslav, woman was injured

